Woman facing several charges after vehicle stolen in Dartmouth

A 31-year-old woman is facing numerous charges after a vehicle was stolen in Dartmouth on Friday.

Halifax Regional Police say they received a report just before 8 p.m. of a vehicle that had been stolen from the 50 block of Caledonia Road.

Police were able to identify the suspect, as she was being monitored by an ankle bracelet. That also helped police locate the woman on Eileen Stubbs Avenue.

Police say the woman refused to stop and they did not pursue the vehicle.

“A short time later the vehicle was located abandoned on Booth Street in Dartmouth and K9 was able to track and locate the suspect a short distance from the vehicle,” police said in a news release Saturday morning.

The woman faces charges of prohibited driving, flight from peace officer, failure to comply with probation order, taking a motor vehicle without consent, and dangerous operation of a conveyance.