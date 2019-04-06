Man suffers life-threatening injuries after assault in North York

Toronto police say they have opened an attempted murder investigation after a man was seriously injured in an assault in North York late Friday.

Police said around 11:45 p.m., a man was riding a bike in the area of Yonge Street and Wedgewood Drive, near Yonge and Steeles, when he was struck by an object and knocked to the ground.

The suspect then fled the area on foot and once emergency crews arrived, the victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not identified the suspect and there is no indication as to why the man was assaulted.

In a news release Saturday morning, police said they are treating this incident as attempted murder.

Investigators do not have a clear description of the suspect, but officials did say that they were wearing black clothing at the time of the assault.

Anyone with information or video from the area at the time of this incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.