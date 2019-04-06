Sports
April 6, 2019 1:39 am

BCHL Vernon Vipers win 2019 Interior Division title

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

The Vernon Vipers won 3-1 against the Wenatchee Wild on Friday night.

Courtesy: BCHL/ Global Okanagan
A A

The BCHL Vernon Vipers won game five 3-1 against the Wenatchee Wild to take the Interior Division title and advance to the championship series.

It was the Wild that opened up scoring at 3:21 in the first period with a goal by Marko Reifenberger.

Vernon responded in the second period with three goals.

Jack Judson, Ben Sanderson and Jagger Williamson made the points for the Vipers.

READ MORE: Demise of CWHL casts doubt over future of women’s hockey in North America

And it wasn’t for a lack of effort by the Wild: Wenatchee outshot Vernon 26-21.

The Vipers have a week off before taking on the Prince George Spruce Kings for the BCHL championship series.

The Fred Page cup starts Friday, April 12 in Prince George.

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
bchl
interior division champions 2019
interior division final
Junior Hockey
Vernon
vernon vipers
Wenatchee
Wenatchee Wild

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.