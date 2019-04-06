BCHL Vernon Vipers win 2019 Interior Division title

The BCHL Vernon Vipers won game five 3-1 against the Wenatchee Wild to take the Interior Division title and advance to the championship series.

It was the Wild that opened up scoring at 3:21 in the first period with a goal by Marko Reifenberger.

Vernon responded in the second period with three goals.

Jack Judson, Ben Sanderson and Jagger Williamson made the points for the Vipers.

The Vernon Vipers wrapped up their series against the Wenatchee Wild in five games with a decisive 3-1 victory – earning their 17th Interior Division title in franchise history. Check out the highlights of the final game of the third round of the #BCHLPlayoffs in #BCHLin60! pic.twitter.com/HAW0LwX2c0 — BC Hockey League (@GoBCHL) April 6, 2019

And it wasn’t for a lack of effort by the Wild: Wenatchee outshot Vernon 26-21.

The Vipers have a week off before taking on the Prince George Spruce Kings for the BCHL championship series.

The Fred Page cup starts Friday, April 12 in Prince George.