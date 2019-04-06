BCHL Vernon Vipers win 2019 Interior Division title
The BCHL Vernon Vipers won game five 3-1 against the Wenatchee Wild to take the Interior Division title and advance to the championship series.
It was the Wild that opened up scoring at 3:21 in the first period with a goal by Marko Reifenberger.
Vernon responded in the second period with three goals.
Jack Judson, Ben Sanderson and Jagger Williamson made the points for the Vipers.
READ MORE: Demise of CWHL casts doubt over future of women’s hockey in North America
And it wasn’t for a lack of effort by the Wild: Wenatchee outshot Vernon 26-21.
The Vipers have a week off before taking on the Prince George Spruce Kings for the BCHL championship series.
The Fred Page cup starts Friday, April 12 in Prince George.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.