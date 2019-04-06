Sports
April 6, 2019 1:00 am

WHL Roundup: Friday, April 5, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
LANGLEY, B.C. – Trent Miner stopped all 15 shots he faced as the Vancouver Giants blanked the Victoria Royals 3-0 on Friday in Game 1 of their second round Western Hockey League playoff series.

Davis Koch, Jared Dmytriw and Dawson Holt supplied the offence for the Giants.

Griffen Outhouse made 25 saves for Victoria.

Vancouver was 1 for 3 on the power play and the Royals could not score on their three man advantages.

RAIDERS 6 BLADES 1

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Sean Montgomery had a hat trick as the Raiders downed Saskatoon to open their best-of-seven series.

Parker Kelly had a pair of goals for Prince Albert and Brett Leason put away the winner early in the first period.

Chase Wouters replied for the Blades.

