Edmonton police renew warning of release of ‘Mill Woods rapist’

The Edmonton Police Service has renewed its warning of a convicted sex offender who is living in the city. On Friday, police released an updated photo of Dana Michael Fash, as well as the conditions of his release.

Fash, who is known as the “Mill Woods rapist,” was released from custody earlier this year and has been living in the Edmonton area. Fash has a violent criminal history and police believe the 40-year-old will commit another violent offence while in the community.

Fash’s risk for violence and sexual violence increases when he consumes drugs and alcohol, police said.

Police issued another warning about Fash on Friday, along with the list of the court-ordered conditions he must abide by while living in the community.

Police said they want people to contact them if they witness Fash violating any of the below conditions:

He shall report to his supervisor as required by and in the manner directed by his supervisor.

He shall observe a curfew and remain in his approved residence between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Monday to Sunday and shall not be outside his residence otherwise unless he has written permission from his supervisor in advance.

He shall not associate with individuals he knows to be involved in the drug trade, sex trade, pornography, or violent or extortive crime.

He shall report to his bail supervisor or their designate all new relationships that are romantic or sexual in nature or that involve repeated meetings, including platonic relationships.

He shall refrain from the purchasing, possessing, using or consuming alcohol, other intoxicating substances, or any non-prescribed controlled substance within the meaning of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. He shall not permit any of these substances in his residence with the exception to allow the consumption of cannabis if it is in consultation with a medical practitioner.

He shall not possess any weapons as defined in the Criminal Code.

In December 2016, Fash was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jeanette Marie Cardinal. Cardinal’s body was found in an apartment suite on 119 Avenue and 81 Street in February 2011.

In mid-February 2019, Fash was released from custody after the murder charge against him was stayed.

Fash was handed a 12-year sentence in 1997 for sexually assaulting two women. One was a 44-year-old janitor he attacked with scissors in a staff washroom at Malcolm Tweddle Elementary School in Mill Woods. Another was a grandmother he attacked at knifepoint.

Both attacks took place in 1994 when he was 16 years old, but he was tried as an adult.

Releasing information about Fash is not meant to encourage people to engage in any form of vigilante action, police said.

