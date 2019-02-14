Police warn Edmontonians that man known as ‘Mill Woods rapist’ is out of jail

A convicted violent sex offender known in Edmonton as the “Mill Woods rapist” is out of prison and on Wednesday night, police issued a warning that they believe “he will commit another violent offence against someone while in the community.”

“[Dana Michael] Fash is believed to be of significant risk to the community and as such, the Edmonton Police Service has a duty to warn the public,” the news release said.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!

READ MORE: Release of ‘Mill Woods rapist’ spurs warning from Edmonton police

Police said Fash is living in the Edmonton area and that he has a “history of breaking and entering residences or other public buildings and sexually assaulting known or unknown adult females within.”

“Fash’s risk for violence and sexual violence increases with the consumption of drugs and alcohol,” police said.

READ MORE: Dana Fash appears in court in Jeanette Marie Cardinal homicide case

According to police, the 40-year-old man currently has shoulder-length hair and a full beard. He is six-foot-one and weighs about 460 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said they issued the warning because they believe the public’s right to know about Fash’s whereabouts outweigh any privacy concerns. They said the warning is not intended to spur any vigilante action.