Winnipeg police find $1,500 in meth during shoplifting arrest

Winnipeg police caught a pair of shoplifters in the act on Thursday morning, and the arrest led to the seizure of $1,500 in meth.

Police were called to a business on Sterling Lyon Parkway, where a male and female suspect were seen taking clothing off the store’s shelves and trying to escape through an emergency exit.

A female suspect – who was armed with a large stake knife – was arrested without incident, and a male suspect was picked up after a brief foot chase.

A search of the man turned up 10 grams of meth with a street value of $1,500.

Darnell Williams, 24, is facing charges of theft under $5,000, possession of meth, and was the subject of an outstanding arrest warrant.

Alycia Yvonne Leitch, 26, was charged with possession of a weapon, identity fraud, theft under $5,000, two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Both were detained in custody.

