Northumberland OPP charge 2 after seizing drugs, weapons from parked vehicle in Bewdley

Two Northumberland County residents face drug trafficking charges after OPP searched a vehicle in Bewdley on Sunday.

Northumberland OPP say that around 12:30 p.m., officers on foot patrol in the area of Rice Lake Drive observed a vehicle idling in the parking lot of a business for a lengthy period of time. The area is about 30 kilometres south of Peterborough.

Upon approaching the vehicle, an officer observed two occupants who were allegedly consuming drugs along with alcohol from an open container, according to police.

Police said the officer searched the vehicle and seized cocaine, opioids, brass knuckles and cash. The vehicle’s occupants were also arrested.

Nicholas John Moriarty, 28, of Colborne, and Tany Steacy, 43, of Brighton, are each charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine and opioids), possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of a prohibited device or ammunition (one count for Steacy, two counts for Moriarty) and having liquor in an open container in an area other than a licensed premises, residence or private place.

Moriarty faces an additional charge of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Both of the accused were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on May 8.

