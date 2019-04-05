Suspended Kawartha Lakes driver charged with possession of drugs: OPP

A City of Kawartha Lakes man faces multiple drug and driving charges following a vehicle stop on Tuesday.

Kawartha Lakes OPP say an officer conducted a traffic stop in the Omemee area. The subsequent investigation led to the arrest of the driver.

Terry Ham, 40, of the City of the Kawartha Lakes was charged with:

Obstructing a peace officer

Possession of a Schedule I substance (heroin)

Possession of a Schedule I substance (cocaine)

Possession of a Schedule I substance (opioid)

Breach of probation

2 counts of driving while under suspension

Failing to surrender a permit

Driving a motor vehicle with no validation

Failure to surrender insurance card

He was held in custody for a bail hearing, OPP said.