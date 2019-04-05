Crime
Suspended Kawartha Lakes driver charged with possession of drugs: OPP

A City of Kawartha Lakes man faces multiple driving and drug charges following a traffic stop in the Omemee area.

A City of Kawartha Lakes man faces multiple drug and driving charges following a vehicle stop on Tuesday.

Kawartha Lakes OPP say an officer conducted a traffic stop in the Omemee area. The subsequent investigation led to the arrest of the driver.

Terry Ham, 40, of the City of the Kawartha Lakes was charged with:

  • Obstructing a peace officer
  • Possession of a Schedule I substance (heroin)
  • Possession of a Schedule I substance (cocaine)
  • Possession of a Schedule I substance (opioid)
  • Breach of probation
  • 2 counts of driving while under suspension
  • Failing to surrender a permit
  • Driving a motor vehicle with no validation
  • Failure to surrender insurance card

He was held in custody for a bail hearing, OPP said.

