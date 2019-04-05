Suspended Kawartha Lakes driver charged with possession of drugs: OPP
A City of Kawartha Lakes man faces multiple drug and driving charges following a vehicle stop on Tuesday.
Kawartha Lakes OPP say an officer conducted a traffic stop in the Omemee area. The subsequent investigation led to the arrest of the driver.
Terry Ham, 40, of the City of the Kawartha Lakes was charged with:
- Obstructing a peace officer
- Possession of a Schedule I substance (heroin)
- Possession of a Schedule I substance (cocaine)
- Possession of a Schedule I substance (opioid)
- Breach of probation
- 2 counts of driving while under suspension
- Failing to surrender a permit
- Driving a motor vehicle with no validation
- Failure to surrender insurance card
He was held in custody for a bail hearing, OPP said.
