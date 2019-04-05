London man charged with sex assault, luring a minor after police receive tip from Facebook

A London man is facing charges after police were tipped off about alleged messages made with a minor over Facebook.

Police say the man allegedly communicated with a 15-year-old girl multiple times through Facebook messenger, which were followed up with face-to-face meetings between the two.

Members of the Internet Child Exploitation Unit arrested a man at a residence in south London early Thursday morning.

Kristopher Foster, 26, has been charged with three counts of sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age, three counts of sexual interference with someone under 16, three counts of invitation to sexual touching someone under 16 years of age, and three counts of luring a person under 16.

Foster will be in court on May 21 in relation to the charges.

London police say the investigation began when they were contacted by Facebook regarding the messages.

