RCMP investigate gun complaint south of Lethbridge
RCMP in southern Alberta are investigating a gun complaint that occurred on March 30 near Wrentham, Alta.
Mounties say the incident unfolded on a rural road near Highway 61, as a vehicle approached a truck that was blocking traffic.
“As a vehicle approached the parked vehicle it was noted that the driver side door was open and the lone male occupant was inside,” RCMP said in a news release on Thursday.
“The male suspect proceeded to point a long barrel firearm at the driver of the passing vehicle.”
READ MORE: Charges laid after 24 guns seized at Alberta border crossing
The suspect vehicle is described as a red, older model pick-up truck, possibly a Ford or Dodge model.
The suspect is described as a man, about 5’11” and was wearing dark grey clothing.
Anyone with information concerning the incident is asked to contact Raymond/Magrath RCMP at 403-752-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.