April 4, 2019 6:17 pm

RCMP investigate gun complaint south of Lethbridge

RCMP in southern Alberta are investigating a gun complaint that occurred on March 30 near Wrentham, Alta.

Mounties say the incident unfolded on a rural road near Highway 61, as a vehicle approached a truck that was blocking traffic.

“As a vehicle approached the parked vehicle it was noted that the driver side door was open and the lone male occupant was inside,” RCMP said in a news release on Thursday.

“The male suspect proceeded to point a long barrel firearm at the driver of the passing vehicle.”

The suspect vehicle is described as a red, older model pick-up truck, possibly a Ford or Dodge model.

The suspect is described as a man, about 5’11” and was wearing dark grey clothing.

Anyone with information concerning the incident is asked to contact Raymond/Magrath RCMP at 403-752-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

