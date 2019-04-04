RCMP investigate gun complaint south of Lethbridge

RCMP in southern Alberta are investigating a gun complaint that occurred on March 30 near Wrentham, Alta.

Mounties say the incident unfolded on a rural road near Highway 61, as a vehicle approached a truck that was blocking traffic.

“As a vehicle approached the parked vehicle it was noted that the driver side door was open and the lone male occupant was inside,” RCMP said in a news release on Thursday.

“The male suspect proceeded to point a long barrel firearm at the driver of the passing vehicle.”

READ MORE: Charges laid after 24 guns seized at Alberta border crossing

The suspect vehicle is described as a red, older model pick-up truck, possibly a Ford or Dodge model.

The suspect is described as a man, about 5’11” and was wearing dark grey clothing.

Anyone with information concerning the incident is asked to contact Raymond/Magrath RCMP at 403-752-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.