Mountie fires gun during confrontation with suspect in northern Alberta

An attempt to stop an allegedly stolen vehicle in northern Alberta this weekend led to a confrontation between RCMP and a suspect that saw an officer fire their gun, police said on Monday.

According to the RCMP, the officer tried to stop the vehicle in question off Highway 43, near Crooked Creek, Alta., at about 5:15 p.m. on Saturday.

“A confrontation occurred between a lone male suspect and the officer which resulted in the discharge of a police weapon,” police said without providing further details about the encounter. “The suspect fled in the vehicle on to Highway 43. The suspect vehicle then rolled near Range Road 254A and Township (Road) 710.

“The suspect was later arrested with the assistance of Police Dog Services near the Greenview Golf Course.”

According to police, the suspect suffered minor injuries from the crash but “was not injured as result of the confrontation” with the officer.

Forty-two-year-old Gordon Randal Rawlyk of Grande Prairie has been charged with assaulting a police officer with a weapon, flight from police, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and “fraudulent concealment.”

Rawlyk has since been released and is scheduled to appear in court in Grande Prairie on Jan. 23.