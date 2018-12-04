Mountie fires gun, suspect injured after stolen vehicle call in Grande Prairie

Alberta’s police watchdog has been called to investigate police officers’ actions, after an attempt to stop an allegedly stolen vehicle resulted in an RCMP officer firing their gun and a suspect being injured in Grande Prairie.

According to the RCMP, officers with the Grande Prairie detachment responded to “an incident” near 132 Avenue and 100 Street early Tuesday morning. At about 4 a.m., they said, police tried to stop a vehicle and a “confrontation” between the officers and two suspects ensued, “which resulted in the discharge of a police weapon.”

“One suspect was injured and is being treated for injuries at a medical facility,” the RCMP said in a news release issued Tuesday afternoon. “No officers were hurt and there was no concern for public safety at any point.”

Police did not provide further information about the suspects or say if they are being charged with a crime.

The RCMP said that while the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the “circumstances surrounding police conduct,” police will continue to lead the investigation looking into the events leading up to the officer-involved shooting.

ASIRT is called upon to investigate incidents involving Alberta law enforcement agencies that result in serious injury or death, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.