‘Confrontation’ between RCMP and suspected vehicle thieves near Hinton sends officer to hospital

Alberta’s police watchdog is investigating after “a confrontation” near Hinton, Alta., between Mounties and two suspected vehicle thieves saw an officer’s gun be fired and also resulted in an officer being taken to hospital.

“The member has been taken to a local hospital in stable condition,” the RCMP said in a news release on Tuesday afternoon.” (A) male suspect also sustained a non-life-threatening injury from responding members.

“A second suspect is in custody.”

Police said officers responded to stolen vehicle call in a rural area outside Hinton at about 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Police said the confrontation between officers and the suspects followed but nobody else was injured as a result.

The type of injuries were sustained or how they occurred was not disclosed by police.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been called in to “investigate the circumstances surrounding police conduct,” however, the RCMP continues to lead the investigation into the events leading up to the “serious incident.”

ASIRT is called upon to investigate incidents involving Alberta law enforcement agencies that result in serious injury or death, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.

Hinton is located about 280 kilometres west of Edmonton and about 80 kilometres northeast of the town of Jasper.