Man charged with child sex offences in B.C. also facing charges in Windsor, Ont.

The man accused of a string of sexual assaults involving young children in New Westminster and the B.C. interior is also facing sex charges in Ontario.

The Windsor Police Service says Wesley Clarkson is alleged to have sexually assaulted a young girl between February and March 2019.

Police say Clarkson had access to the alleged victim as he is an acquaintance of her family.

Clarkson is facing charges of sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, breach of probation and breach of a prohibition order in Windsor.

They’re not the first sex charges Clarkson has faced in Ontario. In 2015, he was charged with three counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual interference when he lived in Wallaceburg, Ont.

Police, at the time, said he was known in the area as a babysitter.

Clarkson remains in custody in B.C., where he is facing five charges of sexual assault and five counts of touching a person under the age of 16 for a sexual purpose.

New Westminster police say those charges all relate to children under the age of 10.

Court records show one of the incidents occurred in Penticton in January 2010, and another in Naramata in September 2010, while the remainder relate to New Westminster.

Police believe there may be more victims in the case and have appealed for anyone who believes they were assaulted by Clarkson to contact New Westminster police Det. Michelle White at 604-529-2536 or their local police.