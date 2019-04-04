Man convicted in ‘sexsomnia’ case released on bail as he awaits latest appeal

The man convicted in the Brockville sexsomnia case was released on bail pending yet another appeal.

Ryan Hartman has been convicted twice for a 2011 sexual assault committed at a Brockville-area house party.

After several appeals and a constitutional challenge, Hartman appeared in court on Thursday seeking bail while waiting for one more appeal, this time against the decision on his latest constitutional challenge. Hartman claimed that during the previous appeal of his conviction, he was not given the right to a speedy trial.

Two weeks ago, the judge denied that constitutional challenge and Hartman was sentenced for the third time for sexually assaulting Bekah D’Aoust, an Ottawa-based woman who has had the publication ban on her name lifted.

D’Aoust, was not in Brockville for the bail hearing but told Global News she is incredibly upset by the decision.

Ok now I’m absolutely 100% dissapointed in our justice system. I do not feel safe. And I’m scared for the other victim who has come forward. What can I do? Hartman released on bail. Disgusted. @CBCOttawa @ctvottawa @citizenduffy @CFRAOttawa — Bekah D'Aoust (@bekahdaoust) April 4, 2019

The day after his latest sentencing, Hartman hired a lawyer to file yet another appeal, this time on the decision to strike down the constitutional challenge.

During the first day of the bail hearing earlier in the week, Hartman’s lawyer Chris Sewrattan argued that he should be granted bail because he posed no risk to the public.

The Crown disagreed, saying that a search of Hartman’s home in 2015 — when he was previously free on bail — turned up a firearm and five illegal cannabis plants. The Crown also argued that Hartman’s partner was not a responsible surety since she was his surety when he pleaded guilty to breaching his conditions back in 2015.

Hartman’s counsel argued since his previous bail was not revoked, Hartman should not be kept in jail while awaiting a decision on his current appeal.

In the end, the court agreed with the defence and Hartman was released.

While out on bail, Hartman must report to police once a week, not consume alcohol or drugs and he cannot possess any weapons.

If Hartman fails to obey these conditions he will brought back into custody.

He will be back in court on April 15 when his appeal is heard.

— With files from Alexandra Mazur.