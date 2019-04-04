Ottawa police charge alleged burglar, 18, in Barrhaven break-and-enter

A 15-year-old Barrhaven teen came home on Tuesday afternoon to find that a young man had broken in and was in the middle of stealing items from the house, Ottawa police say.

On Thursday, police said they arrested and charged the 18-year-old alleged burglar.

After confronting the young man, the teen ran out of the home on Southam Way, southwest of the downtown core, and called 911, the Ottawa Police Service said.

READ MORE: Ottawa police charge 2 teens with assault, seek 2 more suspects in alleged Bayshore mall swarming

The alleged thief was still in the house when officers arrived. He was “arrested without incident,” police said, and now faces the following charges:

Break-and-enter and committing an indictable offence (theft)

Mischief under $5,000

Possession of break-and-enter instruments

Story continues below

The man, who police said is from Ottawa, is scheduled to appear in court on those charges on May 6.

READ MORE: Ottawa man faces multiple charges in child porn investigation, local police say

Break-and-enter investigators are encouraging Barrhaven residents to check their home surveillance footage to see if they can spot any “suspicious persons” that may have come up to their doors or passed in front of their houses.

Anyone with information regarding break-and-enter incidents in the area is asked to call 613-236-1222 ext 2655.