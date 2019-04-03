Ottawa man faces multiple charges in child porn investigation, local police say

A 30-year-old Ottawa man is facing a number of charges stemming from a local child pornography investigation.

Ottawa police say their probe began in November 2018 when they received several reports of child porn images being shared from a local address.

They say they searched the home last week and found an extensive collection of child pornography.

The suspect was arrested by police in Cornwall, Ont., and returned to Ottawa to face charges.

Ottawa police have charged him with five counts of possessing child pornography and two counts of violating a sex offence condition order.

Officers in Cornwall charged the man with four drug and weapons-related offences.

Ottawa police say the investigation is ongoing, noting the man is believed to have ties to the Greater Toronto Area as well as Ottawa and Cornwall.