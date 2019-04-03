Ottawa police charge 2 teens with assault, seek 2 more suspects in alleged Bayshore mall swarming

Ottawa police say they’ve charged two teenage boys and are looking to identify two others in connection with an alleged swarming at the Bayshore Shopping Centre in mid-March that left a 15-year-old boy unconscious.

Four boys approached the 15-year-old in question in the 100 block of Bayshore Drive at 5:40 p.m. on March 14 and demanded money, the Ottawa Police Service said on Wednesday.

When the 15-year-old boy refused, the four suspects allegedly punched and kicked him until he lost consciousness. He suffered “serious injuries” in the attack, a statement from the police service said.

The two teenage boys, who have since been charged in relation to the alleged incident, are both from Ottawa, according to robbery unit investigators. They’ve been charged with aggravated assault and robbery as well as assault with intent to steal, police said.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on April 30.

Investigators are asking the public to help them identify the two other boys involved in the alleged attack and urge anyone with information to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by downloading the Ottawa police app.