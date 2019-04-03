Police investigate after possible shooting in Red Deer leaves victim seriously injured

Red Deer police said Wednesday they have yet to make an arrest as they investigate a reported shooting the night before that sent a victim to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers were called to a possible shooting at about 9:45 p.m. on Lawford Avenue, the RCMP said in a news release.

Police did not confirm the injuries sustained were the result of a shooting, nor did they say how old the victim is.

“(A) preliminary report revealed that a male was injured as a result of a gunshot wound,” the RCMP said. “Members patrolled the area extensively but no suspect(s) were located.

“RCMP do not believe this was a random act.”

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. Tips can also be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.