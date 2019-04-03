Regina daycare gets new roof from local trade students

Whitmore Park Child Care Cooperative (WPCCC) is getting a new roof over its head with the help of local trades students.

Regina Trades and Skills Centre (RTSC) partnered with Wheatland Roofing, Kenroc Building Supplies and BP Canada to give back to the community. The project gives deserving groups free repairs, while students get a hands-on experience.

“It gives them an opportunity to be exposed to the elements, to experience the challenges that they would face on a real roof,” said Melissa Dobrowolski, RTSC operations manager.

The daycare’s roof was damaged during a storm last year. Shingles ripped off and part of the tin siding tore away, exposing the wood underneath.

“We were just patch working it because we didn’t have the funds available to redo the entire roof,” said Tasha Balkwill, WPCCC executive director.

Licensed child care centres don’t receive funding for maintenance work, and according to contractors, a new roof for WPCCC would cost around $6,000.00.

“There’s always [maintenance work] that needs to be done and that always has to come out of the operational costs,” Balkwill said. “It makes it really hard to make a budget work.”

Balkwill says she was brainstorming funding solutions, when she got a call from RTSC. The daycare was selected to receive a free roof as part of the final project for a seven-week residential roofing course.

Students spend the first few weeks in the classroom, installing and tearing down mock roofs, until they nail down the techniques.

“[Hands-on experience] makes the day go by faster,” said student Russell Nightfox. “That’s when you really remember what you’re taught.”

The course helps students move up the ladder into the workforce. Over the four years of RTSC’s partnership, nearly 15 students have landed jobs with Wheatland Roofing.

But it’s not just a boot in the door for these students, it’s also a lesson in paying it forward.

“We’re doing a big thing, we’re covering a house. We’ve got to make sure nothing happens to it and it’s nice to do it for these guys,” said roofing student Matthew Thomas.

The child care centre says it can now focus its funding efforts on playground upgrades, a purchase that will go directly to the children.

“We can really enhance that learning environment for them and they can really enjoy that part of their play a lot more,” Balkwill said.