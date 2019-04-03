Wilson-Raybould defends secret recording that led to her ouster, says ‘something very dangerous’ loomed

Former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould is defending the secret recording of Clerk of the Privy Council Michael Wernick that appears to have tipped the scales in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision to eject her from caucus.

On Tuesday night, Trudeau said the secret recording of the phone call, which Wilson-Raybould had described as one in which Wernick made “veiled threats” against her, was “unconscionable” and that the trust between caucus and her had been broken.

He also removed former Treasury Board president Jane Philpott over her resignation from cabinet and for saying she had “lost confidence” in Trudeau’s handling of the allegations of attempted political interference made by Wilson-Raybould in four explosive hours of testimony before the House of Commons justice committee last month.

Wilson-Raybould hit back at that characterization on Wednesday.

“Talking about unconscionable, it’s unconscionable to tread over the independence of the prosecutor,” she said. “It is unconscionable not to uphold the rule of law, and I have always maintained that stance. I think it is very alarming that people are focusing on the actual recording of the tape as opposed to the contents of the tape. The contents of the tape, in my view and the view of many people that have reached out, speak for [themselves].”

She also stressed that she has explained why she made the decision to record that call, which was the culmination of four months of requests from top political staffers as well as Trudeau for her to reconsider her decision not to intervene in the criminal case of SNC-Lavalin.

“I said in any other circumstance it would be inappropriate. I was protecting myself. I knew something very dangerous and wrong was going to happen,” Wilson-Raybould said.

