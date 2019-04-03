Trudeau’s ejection of Wilson-Raybould, Philpott under fire as young women gather on Parliament Hill

Each of the 338 seats in the House of Commons has — for a little while, at least — been filled by a young woman.

The Daughters of the Vote are in Ottawa today to learn about the challenges that a life in politics entails in a bid to get more women to run for office.

But as they take their seats in the House of Commons, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing questions over his decision to eject former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould and former Treasury Board president Jane Philpott from the Liberal caucus last night after both criticized his handling of the allegations of political interference at the heart of the SNC-Lavalin scandal.

READ MORE: Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott kicked out of Liberal Party caucus

“I think we continue to work extremely hard on issues that matter to all Canadians, including gender equality,” Trudeau told reporters when asked if he can still call himself a feminist after kicking out two women who raised alarm bells over alleged “inappropriate” political meddling in the firm’s criminal case.

“I look forward to not just speaking to those young women who are here for Daughters of the Vote but listening to them … I have no doubt there will be questions about the internal challenges of the Liberal Party.”

WATCH: Constituents react to Jane Philpott’s removal from Liberal caucus

Both Wilson-Raybould and Philpott were in the gallery overlooking the House of Commons as roughly a dozen of the young women rose to give speeches focusing on the need for electoral reform to bring a more diverse range of voices into the chamber and for more concrete Indigenous reconciliation measures.

All recognized party leaders are set to address the young women on Wednesday, but already, some were publicly indicating they were not happy with Trudeau’s treatment of Wilson-Raybould and Philpott.

Dear @JustinTrudeau,

We are here in Ottawa as young women participating in a conference and we wholeheartedly condemn you ejecting Jody Wilson-Raybould & Jane Philpott from caucus. Respect the integrity of women & indigenous leaders in politics. Do better. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/ntKHtoMmHt — Deanna Allain (@deannaallain) April 2, 2019

Shoutout to @Puglaas @MPCelina @janephilpott, I see you in the gallery at Daughters of the Vote and appreciate your support, it’s mutual. Much love from the daughter from Haldimand-Norfolk ♥️ — Katie Montour (@katiemontour) April 3, 2019

Wilson-Raybould described a “consistent and sustained effort” by top political staffers as well as Trudeau to pressure her “inappropriately” into overruling the decision of the director of public prosecutions not to offer SNC-Lavalin a way to avoid criminal trial on corruption charges.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation has called the allegations “concerning” and indicated that it planned to monitor the investigations into the allegations closely.

However, Liberal members of the House of Commons justice committee shut down their limited probe of the allegations earlier this month.

READ MORE: Wilson-Raybould defends shining spotlight on SNC-Lavalin scandal in letter to Liberal caucus

That came after they refused to allow Wilson-Raybould the opportunity to appear a second time before the committee to address challenges made to her explosive four-hour testimony in late February.

In response, Wilson-Raybould submitted a package of material to the committee corroborating the details of her original testimony and also included a secretly recorded conversation with Clerk of the Privy Council Michael Wernick, who she accused of making “veiled threats” against her if she did not agree to cut a deal.

The revelation of that recording on Friday prompted a stunning reversal in the number of Liberal MPs willing to openly condemn Wilson-Raybould.

Just days later, Trudeau announced on Tuesday night that he had decided to kick her out of caucus, as well as Philpott, who had quit cabinet after saying she had “lost confidence” in his handling of the allegations.

More to come.