Saskatoon Blades set for playoff rivalry clash with Prince Albert Raiders

It’s been 24 years since the Saskatoon Blades and Prince Albert Raiders have met this late in the season.

The Raiders generated plenty of hype as the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) regular season champions, while the Blades had the best second-half record in the league.

READ MORE: Prince Albert Raiders sweep Red Deer Rebels

It sets up what could be a long, tough series between the arch-rivals.

“(The Raiders) getting the attention they had is well deserved on their part,” said Blades defenceman Dawson Davidson.

“You know maybe they took a little bit of our thunder just them being in the Eastern Division too, but we do feel like we have something to prove.”

The series is one fans and players alike have been anticipating for months.

“You’ve heard the buzz all year,” Davidson said.

“You know the second round, matching up in the second round, now that it’s finally here you can definitely sense the excitement.”

READ MORE: Roykas-Marthinsen OT hero, Saskatoon Blades sweep Moose Jaw Warriors

The Blades aren’t letting the long layoff affect their game plan.

Saskatoon swept the Moose Jaw Warriors in the first round and used the extra time off to prepare for the Raiders in the Eastern Conference semifinal.

“We’ve tightened up some things around our game that we needed to, enjoyed each other off the ice, on the ice and we’ve had a good break,” said Blades captain Chase Wouters.

“Now we’re back to work and ready for a battle of a series.”

Game 1 between the Blades and Raiders goes Friday in Prince Albert.