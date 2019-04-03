Hamilton teen accused of stealing pickup truck while owner was ‘warming it up’

A Hamilton woman reportedly had her vehicle stolen from outside her residence while she was “warming it up.”

Police say the woman’s Ford pickup truck was left running on Monday at 7:30 p.m. in the area of Chestnut Avenue and Barton Street.

A 16-year-old male is accused of entering the vehicle and driving away while a witness reportedly chased him on foot.

Hamilton police say they received a tip the next morning that the suspect was in the area of King William and Wellington Street, where he was located and arrested.

HPS reminds drivers not to leave their vehicle unattended with the keys after a male 16-yrs-of-age was arrested for theft of a truck. He will appear in court today to answer to several charges. #HamOnt https://t.co/WfaPJb7mex pic.twitter.com/atWEGhTOIi — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) April 3, 2019

Police say they found the keys to the truck after the suspect made attempts to discard them.

Shortly after, officers say the vehicle was recovered and returned to the owner.

The teenager is facing charges of:

Theft of a motor vehicle

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Failure to comply with youth sentence

