Hamilton teen accused of stealing pickup truck while owner was ‘warming it up’
A Hamilton woman reportedly had her vehicle stolen from outside her residence while she was “warming it up.”
READ MORE: Vehicles left running in driveways at risk of ‘warm-up’ thefts, police say after car stolen in Brampton
Police say the woman’s Ford pickup truck was left running on Monday at 7:30 p.m. in the area of Chestnut Avenue and Barton Street.
A 16-year-old male is accused of entering the vehicle and driving away while a witness reportedly chased him on foot.
Hamilton police say they received a tip the next morning that the suspect was in the area of King William and Wellington Street, where he was located and arrested.
READ MORE: Former toxic hot spot in Hamilton on track to welcome new 5-storey development
Police say they found the keys to the truck after the suspect made attempts to discard them.
Shortly after, officers say the vehicle was recovered and returned to the owner.
The teenager is facing charges of:
- Theft of a motor vehicle
- Possession of stolen property over $5,000
- Failure to comply with youth sentence
WATCH: Reality Check: How long should you warm up your car?
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.