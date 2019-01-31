Canada
January 31, 2019 7:25 am

Hamilton Police make quick arrests after vehicle was reported stolen from driveway

By Reporter  900 CHML

Hamilton police have arrested two teens, after a vehicle was stolen from a driveway.

Laura Hampshire/900 CHML
Two teens are facing charges after a vehicle was reported stolen from a driveway in east Hamilton.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Hamilton police say a resident on Potruff Road North awoke to the sound of breaking glass and looked out the window to find his 2017 Toyota Rav 4 being taken from his driveway.

Within 20 minutes, officers had the vehicle blocked within the Ottawa Avenue and Barton Street area. Two occupants in the vehicle were arrested.

Police say the accused, a 16-year-old Hamilton boy and a 17-year-old boy from Brampton, are now facing several criminal charges for theft, possession and breach of probation.

 

Accused
Arrest
Charges
Driveway
HamOnt
Probation
Stolen
Teens
Theft
Vehicle
Youth

