Hamilton Police make quick arrests after vehicle was reported stolen from driveway
Two teens are facing charges after a vehicle was reported stolen from a driveway in east Hamilton.
Shortly after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Hamilton police say a resident on Potruff Road North awoke to the sound of breaking glass and looked out the window to find his 2017 Toyota Rav 4 being taken from his driveway.
Within 20 minutes, officers had the vehicle blocked within the Ottawa Avenue and Barton Street area. Two occupants in the vehicle were arrested.
Police say the accused, a 16-year-old Hamilton boy and a 17-year-old boy from Brampton, are now facing several criminal charges for theft, possession and breach of probation.
