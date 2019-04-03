Sports
April 3, 2019 1:19 am
Updated: April 3, 2019 1:24 am

BCHL Vipers overwhelm Wild in game three

Teddy Wooding scores for the Vernon Vipers on Tuesday, April 2 at Kal Tire Place.

Courtesy: BCHL/ Global Okanagan
The BCHL Vernon Vipers won game three 7-2 against the Wenatchee Wild in front of 2,065 thrilled fans at Kal Tire Place on Tuesday night.

Vernon’s Logan Cash made the first goal of the game at 4:39 of the first period.

Ben Sanderson widened the lead for the Vipers at 4:08 in the second period.

Wenatchee’s Brian Adams responded to make the score 2-1.

It was back-to-back goals in the second half of the second period by Vernon’s Landon Fuller and Tyler Ho that improved Vernon’s score 4-1.

Into the third period, Vernon’s Michael Young scored to make it 5-1.

The Vipers’ Teddy Wooding collected his fourth point of the game at 7:12 of the third period on a power play to widen the lead to 6-1.

Josh Latta rocketed the puck high in the net to make it 7-1 for Vernon at 13:52 of the third period.

The Wild’s Blake Bargar got one more point before the final buzzer, making the score 7-2.

Wenatchee outshot Vernon 28-20.

The Vipers are up 2-1 in the interior conference finals against the Wild.

Game four is Wednesday in Vernon.

BCHL Round Three Game Summary:

Prince George Spruce Kings  3-2  Victoria Grizzlies

Prince George leads the series 3-0.

 

