BCHL Vipers overwhelm Wild in game three
The BCHL Vernon Vipers won game three 7-2 against the Wenatchee Wild in front of 2,065 thrilled fans at Kal Tire Place on Tuesday night.
Vernon’s Logan Cash made the first goal of the game at 4:39 of the first period.
Ben Sanderson widened the lead for the Vipers at 4:08 in the second period.
Wenatchee’s Brian Adams responded to make the score 2-1.
It was back-to-back goals in the second half of the second period by Vernon’s Landon Fuller and Tyler Ho that improved Vernon’s score 4-1.
Into the third period, Vernon’s Michael Young scored to make it 5-1.
The Vipers’ Teddy Wooding collected his fourth point of the game at 7:12 of the third period on a power play to widen the lead to 6-1.
Josh Latta rocketed the puck high in the net to make it 7-1 for Vernon at 13:52 of the third period.
The Wild’s Blake Bargar got one more point before the final buzzer, making the score 7-2.
Wenatchee outshot Vernon 28-20.
The Vipers are up 2-1 in the interior conference finals against the Wild.
Game four is Wednesday in Vernon.
BCHL Round Three Game Summary:
Prince George Spruce Kings 3-2 Victoria Grizzlies
Prince George leads the series 3-0.
