Man charged in fatal 2017 pedestrian hit and run on Siksika Nation highway

A man has been charged in connection with a 2017 hit and run on a Siksika Nation, Alta., highway that left a female pedestrian dead, RCMP said Tuesday.

Mariam Raweater, 52, of Siksika Nation, was walking on Highway 901 on Nov. 28, 2017, when she was struck by a vehicle and killed, RCMP said. The vehicle fled the scene and was later found abandoned on Siksika Nation.

On March 29, 2019, Justin Lee Cutter, 25, of Siksika Nation, was identified as the driver of the suspect vehicle, investigators said Tuesday.

Cutter was charged with failure to remain at the scene of an accident causing death and is scheduled to appear in Siksika Provincial Court on April 18.