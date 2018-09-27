Alberta RCMP
September 27, 2018 2:45 pm

1 dead after collision between bus and pedestrian in southern Alberta

A man is dead after a collision between a school bus and a pedestrian.

A man is dead after an early morning collision on the Blood Tribe First Nation in southern Alberta.

According to police, a Blood Tribe school bus was travelling south on Highway 509 near Highway 2 when it hit a pedestrian on Thursday morning.

The male pedestrian was taken to Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge where he died.

Police said the bus didn’t have any passengers at the time and the driver wasn’t injured.

RCMP told Global News a collision analyst was sent to the scene, but that Blood Tribe police were the investigating body.

Police said they would not be releasing the identity of the man who died.

At this time police don’t believe speed or alcohol were factors in the collision.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call the Blood Tribe Police Service at 403-737-3800.

