Pedestrian killed, RCMP search for driver after collision on Alberta Highway 901

Alberta RCMP are searching for a driver who left the scene after a pedestrian was struck and killed on a highway between Carseland and Gleichen.

Gleichen RCMP said they were called to the scene in the area of the Siksika First Nation at about 3:50 a.m. Tuesday after the woman was hit.

Alberta511 said Highway 901 was closed as of 4:20 a.m. between Highway 817 and Highway 547. RCMP said the area would be impassable while the collision analyst investigates.

RCMP said there was limited information related to the vehicle that struck the woman, but investigators believe it may have been a grey Honda.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., RCMP said the vehicle was found abandoned on the Siksika Nation.

Anyone with information about the incident or the driver is asked to call the Gleichen RCMP at 403-734-3056, a local police detachment, or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Gleichen is a hamlet in southeastern Alberta, located about 95 kilometres southeast of Calgary.