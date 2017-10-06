Pedestrian killed in Edmonton LRT collision

Edmonton police are investigating a fatal collision involving an LRT train and a pedestrian on Friday.

The incident happened in the area of 113 Street and 60 Avenue.

Police said witnesses told investigators the victim was wearing earbuds as he crossed the LRT tracks and appeared not to see the train approach or hear its horn.

Police said the victim was a young adult man, but his identity hasn’t been released.

There were about 100 people on the train at the time of the collision, according to police.

.@edmontonpolice investigating fatal collision – LRT vs Pedestrian at 60Ave. EPS says man was wearing earbuds and crossing the tracks. #yeg pic.twitter.com/85KbY3HO8y — Eric Beck (@GlobalBeck) October 6, 2017

LRT running btw Southgate & Century Park and btw S. Campus & Clarview. Contingency buses running frequently between S. Campus and Southgate. — City of Edmonton (@CityofEdmonton) October 6, 2017

The Major Collision Investigation Section is leading the investigation.