Pedestrian killed after being hit by semi-truck on eastern Alberta highway

The RCMP are urging any witnesses to come forward as they investigate the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a semi-truck in eastern Alberta on Wednesday.

Police said officers with the Vermilion RCMP detachment were called to Highway 16 near Highway 41 shortly before 10 p.m.

“A semi-tractor-trailer unit was travelling west when it struck a pedestrian on the roadway,” the RCMP said in a news release on Thursday. “Emergency crews responded but the 27-year-old male pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene.”

Police did not identify the man who died and said they don’t expect to lay any charges in connection with the crash.

An investigation into what happened is ongoing, however, and a collision reconstructionist has been called in to help.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call the Vermilion RCMP detachment at 780-853-5781 or their local police department. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

