Traffic
November 29, 2018 3:01 pm
Updated: November 29, 2018 3:12 pm

1 person dead after QEII collision near Ponoka

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

One man is dead after a single-vehicle collision near Ponoka.

Kirby Bourne/630 CHED
A A

A man is dead after the vehicle he was driving hit a guardrail on the QEII early Thursday morning.

Police said the 22-year-old was travelling south just past Highway 53 when he lost control and struck the guardrail. The vehicle he was driving came to rest facing north in the southbound lanes.

Police were called early Thursday morning to a single-vehicle collision on the QEII.

Global News

The man was taken to hospital via STARS Air Ambulance, but died of his injuries.

He was the only person in the car.

READ MORE: Manitoba man charged after erratic police chase on QEII near Airdrie

No further information was released by police as the investigation continues.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta RCMP
Fatal Crash
Fatal Highway 2 crash
Fatal QEII crash
Highway 2
Highway 2 Crash
Ponoka
Ponoka RCMP
QEII
QEII crash

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News