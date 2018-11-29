1 person dead after QEII collision near Ponoka

A man is dead after the vehicle he was driving hit a guardrail on the QEII early Thursday morning.

Police said the 22-year-old was travelling south just past Highway 53 when he lost control and struck the guardrail. The vehicle he was driving came to rest facing north in the southbound lanes.

The man was taken to hospital via STARS Air Ambulance, but died of his injuries.

He was the only person in the car.

READ MORE: Manitoba man charged after erratic police chase on QEII near Airdrie

No further information was released by police as the investigation continues.