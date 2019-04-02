Quebec Superior Court rejects injunction to keep Lachine Hospital gynecology clinic open

A Quebec Superior Court judge has rejected a request for an injunction to temporarily keep the gynecology clinic at Lachine Hospital from closing.

Justice Michèle Monast said on Tuesday that she understands how the decision to shutter the clinic may cause concern among patients but that she is satisfied with the provisions the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) has taken.

A doctor and patients at the hospital sought a temporary injunction to keep the department open after learning the MUHC would close it in April.

Under the plan, the MUHC is referring all gynecology patients to the neighbouring hospital in LaSalle. The plaintiffs argued the decision to shuffle patients would hurt health-care services for women in the area.

In court on Monday, the plaintiffs’ lawyer said patients and specialists received little information about the closure and transferring of files to LaSalle.

However, the legal counsel representing the MUHC said the LaSalle Hospital is ready to receive new patients.

—With files from Global News’ Gloria Henriquez