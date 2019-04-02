Toronto Maple Leafs alumni to play Peterborough doctors in charity game

Former Toronto Maple Leafs players will be facing off against Peterborough physicians this fall in a charity hockey game.

The Toronto Maple Leafs 2019 Alumni Tour is making a pit stop in Peterborough on Nov. 8 to play the Peterborough Quacks, a local team of physicians that has been around for almost 38 years. The event is a fundraiser in support of the Greater Peterborough Health Services Foundation: Your Family Health Team Foundation.

Each season, TMLA (Toronto Maple Leafs Alumni) stages a tour to bring past Leafs players back on the rinks of their favourite communities.

“This wouldn’t be possible without the support of our home team, The Peterborough Quacks,” said Laura Kennedy, GPHSF executive director.



Story continues below JUST ANNOUNCED: We have partnered with the @LeafsAlumni and will be bringing the 2019 Toronto Maple Leafs Alumni Tour to the @PtboMemCentre on Fri, Nov 8 to play the Peterborough Quacks. Tickets go on sale this Fri, Apr 5 – visit https://t.co/M0Z2xbnsXX for more details. pic.twitter.com/G5mXWoLNvJ — GPHSFoundation (@gphsf) April 2, 2019

The Quacks currently have 35 members on two rosters who play weekly and have travelled overseas.

“This is truly a community event with a lot of surprises in store,” said Kennedy. “We are encouraging all hockey fans to come out to support this game and help us raise money to support local health-care initiatives in Peterborough.”

The funds raised will be donated to programs such as Youth Sports Concussion Program, Mindfulness for Mental Health, and INR Clinics.

For $2,000, one fan will be able to share the ice with Leafs players. A roster for the event has yet to be announced.

The event starts at 7 p.m. with the puck drop at 7:45 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday at the Peterborough Memorial Centre.