Montreal Canadiens Alumni team hit the rink against Peterborough Quacks for charity game

The Montreal Canadiens Alumni team hit the ice on Friday facing the Peterborough Quacks, a team that came together in the 1980s and is comprised of Peterborough doctors. All the money raised at the Peterborough Memorial Centre will support the work of GPHSF, Your Family Health Team Foundation.

The family health team is the largest in the province and almost every doctor in Peterborough and county is a member. Money raised will directly support the youth sports concussion program, mindfulness for mental health, INR clinics and many more programs. It will also support funding for things including wheelchairs, exam beds, and research.

“We’re hoping to raise $25,000 tonight for the event and I think we’re on target,” said Laura Kennedy, executive director of Your Family Health Team Foundation.

John Scott is one of the Montreal Canadiens Alumni. He played in the NHL for seven years and while he hung up his Montreal Canadiens stick for retirement a year and a half ago, he’s happy to be getting another shot on the ice for a good cause, with some good people.

“It’s been good and bad. Obviously, you miss the game and then I get to do fun stuff like this and play with legends who I grew up watching so it makes it a little easier,” said Scott.

Those legends include forwards: Oleg Petrov, Keith Acton, John Scott, Normand Dupont, Chris Nilan, Stephane Richer, Arron Asham, Jocelyn Lemiux, and defencemen, Ric Nattress, Gilbert Delorme and Patrice Brisboise, and Richard Sevygny in goal.

WATCH: Dr. Gabriel Fuoco on the Canadiens Alumni playing the Peterborough Quacks

On Friday night, organizers say about 1,500 people filled the arena.

“It’s great that Peterborough is offering. It’s a great charity that they’re raising money for,” said Montreal Canadiens fan, Allan Russell.

