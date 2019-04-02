OPP charge 3 in Quinte West with possession of drugs, stolen property

Three people were arrested in the Quinte West area after police say they were found to be in possession of stolen property and drugs.

According to Const. Steve Earle with the Napanee OPP, a call came in on March 30 about a man with a flashlight prowling around a property in the early hours of the morning.

Earle says an officer was stationed close by and stopped a truck in the area because it was the only vehicle around.

Police say officers found stolen property inside the vehicle. A further search of the truck and the people inside allegedly turned up drugs.

OPP then arrested everyone inside the truck.

Jesse Jeanes, 34, Matthew Jeanes, 32, and Jennifer Budz, 31, have been jointly charged with two counts of possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000, possessing break-in instruments and possessing drugs, including methamphetamine.

When asked for more details about the incident, Earle said the caller did not want any details released about the location of the alleged crimes because they were worried for their safety.