Mexican musician Armando Vega Gil dies by suicide after sex abuse allegations

NOTE: This article contains language that some readers might find disturbing. Please read at your own discretion.

Mexican musician Armando Vega Gil has died by suicide after he was accused of sexually abusing a woman when she was 13 years old.

The founder and bassist for Mexican rock band Botellita de Jerez posted a note to Twitter early Monday morning claiming the anonymous allegation was false.

Vega Gil, 64, was later found dead by local authorities in his Mexico City home, according to Reuters.

“Do not blame anyone for my death,” he wrote in the tweet. “It is a suicide — a voluntary, conscious, free and personal decision.”

The alleged victim came forward and accused the musician of sexual abuse and harassment as part of the #MeToo movement.

She called Vega Gil out on Twitter by using #MeTooMusicosMexicanos — which translates to #MeTooMexicanMusicians — in a public tweet. The tweet has since been deleted.

READ MORE: Mick Jagger to undergo heart surgery

According to Variety, the alleged victim claimed the incident happened more than 13 years ago.

Now age 26, she accused Vega Gil of inviting her to his home, where he allegedly made sexual advances and offered to “teach her how to kiss.”

In his lengthy letter, Vega Gil denied the accusation.

“I will say this categorically: this accusation is false,” he wrote.

The musician also revealed that his decision was meant as not only a statement supporting his “innocence” but to “clear the path [his] son will walk in the future.”

“Let me make it clear that my death is not a confession of guilt,” he continued. “On the contrary, it is a radical declaration of my innocence.”

Botellita de Jerez’s representative, Paola Hernandez, told Reuters that she spoke with Vega Gil around 2 a.m. CT — only a couple of hours before his death.

READ MORE: Ryan Adams cancels upcoming tour following sexual misconduct allegations

Vega Gil was “really sad and p***ed off,” according to Hernandez. “He said he wasn’t guilty. He didn’t know how to clear his name.”

“He was really worried about how his son would take all this,” she added.

In wake of the news of his passing, Botellita de Jerez shared a message on its Instagram page in tribute to Vega Gil. It was accompanied by a collection of photos of the late bassist.

“With immense sorrow, we reported that our partner Armando Vega Gil died early today,” the band wrote on Twitter. “We find ourselves processing this news and doing the corresponding paperwork. Rest in peace, little brother.”

READ MORE: David Blaine being investigated for sexual assault: NYPD

“A terrible end is better than an endless terror,” wrote Vega Gil in conclusion to his public letter. His death has sparked major controversy among fans and protesters on social media.

While the musician’s decision not to clear his name through the justice system has been questioned by many, others believe his reputation had already been tarnished permanently in the court of public opinion.

Vega Gil was never charged nor found guilty of any crime.

—With files from Reuters

Where to get help

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis