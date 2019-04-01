Crime
April 1, 2019 7:23 pm
Updated: April 1, 2019 7:24 pm

Magician David Blaine being investigated for sexual assault: NYPD

By Staff The Associated Press

This May 17, 2016 file photo shows David Blaine at the ABC 2016 Network Upfront Presentation in New York.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File
New York City police say they’re investigating sexual assault allegations against magician David Blaine.

Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea confirmed Monday at an unrelated news conference that Blaine is under investigation. He declined to discuss any details.

Story continues below

He was responding to a report by the Daily Beast website that the New York Police Department had taken statements from two women accusing Blaine of sexual assault. The report said one of the allegations may fall outside the statute of limitations because it goes back to 1998.

READ MORE: Formerly anonymous R. Kelly accuser comes forward in new interview

The 45-year-old Blaine is known for stunts like being buried underground for seven days without food or water. He also stayed in a plexiglass case suspended 30 feet (9 metres) in the air for 40 days.

Phone and email messages requesting comment were sent to his lawyer on Monday.

