Halifax RCMP arrest 3 allegedly impaired drivers in under an hour

Nova Scotia RCMP say they arrested three different drivers, all of whom were allegedly driving while impaired, within an hour of each other on Saturday.

Police say the arrests occurred throughout the Halifax Regional Municipality between 12:25 a.m. and 1:17 a.m.

READ MORE: Man chokes cashier for putting chips and canned goods in same grocery bag

The Mounties say that at 12:24 a.m., an RCMP member conducted a traffic stop on Sackville Drive in Lower Sackville, N.S. Police say that the 28-year-old driver from Waterville, N.S., was allegedly found to be impaired by alcohol.

At 1:05 a.m., a member of the public called 911 to report a single-vehicle collision on Highway 7 in Head of Chezzetcook, N.S.

RCMP officers responded and located a 27-year-old woman from Bedford, N.S., who was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. Police says that she was allegedly driving while impaired by alcohol.

The 27-year-old did not suffer any injuries in the crash.

At 1:17 a.m., a member of the public called 911 to report a single-vehicle collision on Sackville Drive in Middle Sackville, N.S. Officers responded and located the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 24-year-old man from Middle Sackville.

WATCH: Mother and two sons killed in Surrey crash

Police allege he was impaired by alcohol while driving. The 24-year-old did not suffer any injuries.

The police are using the opportunity to remind drivers that operating a vehicle while impaired increases the risk of death and serious injury for all road users.