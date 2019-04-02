Moore’s Morning Sports Briefing for Tuesday, April 2

Gooooooooodddddd Morning!

The Winnipeg Jets are another step closer to winning the Central Division title after edging the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 in overtime. Kevin Hayes scored the winner when he was able to get to the Chicago net and use all of his 6-foot-5-inches to slide the puck past the extended right skate of Corey Crawford. Perhaps poetic justice for the Jets who thought Mark Scheifele had scored the clincher with three minutes left — only to have the goal disallowed on an offside call following a video review — and then having Chicago tie it just 40 seconds later.

Besides Hayes, Jack Rosolovic scored a pair of goals while Adam Lowry added his 12th of the season for Winnipeg who now have a magic number of two for nailing down the Division crown. St. Louis swapped places in the standings with Nashville by edging Colorado 3-2 in a shootout to stay within two points of the Jets. And the Avalanche upped their lead over Arizona for the No. 2 wild card to two points – with three games to play. Interesting that Colorado and the Coyotes will be the opponents for the back end of Winnipeg’s trip, after they play the Wild tonight in Minnesota.

The two conference leaders refused to cruise. Tampa Bay picked up their 60th win by beating Ottawa 5-2 and Calgary, one night after clinching top spot in the West, did not let up in smoking L.A. 7-2.

John Tavares scored the winning goal in Uniondale, so contrary to the chants heard around the Nassau Veterans Coliseum, JT actually did not suck as Toronto edged the Islanders 2-1 to clinch a playoff spot for the Leafs — while denying the Isles a chance to climb to within a point of Washington for the Metro lead when the Capitals lost 5-3 at Florida.

And Vegas beat Edmonton 3-1, after the Oilers had been officially eliminated midway through the first period when Colorado picked up a point in the shootout loss at St. Louis.

The Steinbach Pistons reign as MJHL Turnbull Cup Champs ended in a 5-3, Game Six loss to Swan Valley. The Stampeders will now meet Portage in the league final.

Kevin Koe goes into day four of the World Men’s Curling Championship in a three-way tie for the lead with Sweden and Switzerland at 5-0.

Team Canada’s only game is at 3 p.m. this afternoon versus 1-4 Germany.

The Toronto Raptors shrugged off a sluggish start and went on to beat Orlando 121-109, clinching the No. 2 seed in the NBA East in the process.

The Jays lost 6-5 to Baltimore after falling behind 6-0 and being held hit-less for the first six and 1/3rd innings by Orioles starter David Hess.

Seattle improved to an MLB best 6-1 with a 6-3 win over the LA Angels.

Milwaukee rallied for a 4-3 win in Cincinnati, where paid attendance was announced at a record low 7,799 for the Great American Ballpark. Christian Yelich of the Brewers saw his record-tying four-game homerun streak end- but the 2018 NL MVP doubled and scored the winning run in the ninth.

And the Boston Red Sox had better hope it’s a world series hangover. The defending champs were shutout 7-0 in Oakland as the A’s Khris Davis homered for the 5th time this season after smacking an MLB best 40 in 20-18. The Bosox are 1-4 to start the season, leaving them dead last in the AL East.