Breaking up is hard to do: Manitoba Moose Jimmy Oligny on being traded

Growing up at the rink, many young Canadians dream of one day playing pro hockey under the bright lights. No player ever dreams of being traded though.

It’s a fact of life as Moose defenceman Jimmy Oligny found out earlier this season.

READ MORE: Manitoba Moose beat Rampage but still sit outside playoff picture

The Winnipeg Jets acquired Oligny from the Vegas Golden Knights for future considerations Jan. 3, and reassigned him to the Moose. It was the first time Oligny was traded in his five-year pro career, but that still didn’t make it any easier for him to uproot his life on a moments notice, even when it was in his best interest.

“I was asking for a trade for quite a bit, because I wasn’t in the lineup in Chicago,” Oligny said.

“We were hoping for one, but when the actually came, the day where I got the call, it was kind of a shock, ’cause it was the first time I was getting traded.”

The 25-year-old was moving from Chicago to Winnipeg after starting the season with the AHL Wolves. And while his focus was initially on switching teams, family is also part of the equation.

“I needed to take care of all the moving, and finding my daughter a new school and all that stuff,” he said. “So that’s what was bothering me the most.”

WATCH: Manitoba Moose Jimmy Oligny On First Trade

Oligny made the trek to Winnipeg immediately, leaving his partner and two young daughters behind to move for the second time in the span of just a few months. His family also stayed back home in Quebec while he tried out for the Golden Knights in training camp, so for his seven-year-old daughter, she’s now in her third different school this year.

“When I was young, I went to the same school my whole elementary school,” Oligny said. “I had the same friends, so I can’t really relate to how it is, and all that stuff. But my daughter seems to be really easy to change schools like that, and make new friends. She’s really sociable, so I’m not worried for her, but as parents, we find it pretty tough.”

READ MORE: Winnipeg Jets recall goaltender Eric Comrie on emergency basis

If the Moose can make the playoffs, it’ll all be worthwhile.