Coldstream man featured in documentary set to air in Vernon

A north Okanagan resident will be hitting the silver screen Monday night.

Wayne Emde and his friend Jack, a retired priest, did not expect to become subjects in a documentary film when they set out on a 500-mile European pilgrimage roughly 10 years ago.

However, a chance meeting with a film crew on their second day on the Camino de Santiago changed that.

Emde, a photographer from Coldstream, found himself on the other side of the camera as he was profiled as one of the film’s documentary subjects.

“It was unnerving and it was disconcerting at times because their philosophy on it was there were no retakes; there were no do-overs,” Emde said.

You can see Emde in action Monday night when the documentary Walking the Camino: Six Ways to Santiago airs in Vernon.

He hopes the film inspires others to take on the trek.

“We unplugged. You have this time to walk and to think and to be away from everything else. You get up in the morning, you have some breakfast, you put on your pack and you walk, and it is a really simple kind of life,” he said.

The film airs Monday night at Vernon’s Towne Cinema at 5:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.

Emde will be on hand to answer questions after the film.