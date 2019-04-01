Peterborough man charged with impaired driving following collision

A Peterborough man has been charged with impaired driving and refusing to provide a breath sample following a motor-vehicle collision early Sunday.

Peterborough Police Service say around 2:50 a.m., officers responded to a collision in the area of McClennan and Hilliard streets. Police received reports that the alleged driver of a vehicle in the collision was picked up and left the scene in another vehicle.

READ MORE: Selwyn man accused of impaired driving after traffic stop in Ennismore: OPP

Police located the suspect at a residence and say officers detected an odour of alcohol on the driver’s breath.

The driver was arrested for impaired driving and transported to the police station where he allegedly refused to provide a breath sample.

Shawn Michael Stephenson, 43, of Philip Street, Peterborough, is charged with operation while impaired and failure or refusal to comply with a demand.

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on April 18.

WATCH: New impaired-driving laws close loophole but have lawyers up in arms