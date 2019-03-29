Selwyn man accused of impaired driving after traffic stop in Ennismore: OPP

A Selwyn Township man faces impaired driving charges following a traffic stop on Thursday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., Peterborough County OPP say, officers stopped a vehicle on Joseph Street in Ennismore, just north of Peterborough.

READ MORE: Peterborough man charged with impaired driving, refusal to provide breath sample

The driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol, OPP allege.

James Abraham, 65, of Selwyn Township, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired. Police said his blood alcohol concentration was 80-plus.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 30.

WATCH: Peterborough County OPP report spike in impaired driving cases