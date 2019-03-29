Crime
March 29, 2019 4:56 pm

Selwyn man accused of impaired driving after traffic stop in Ennismore: OPP

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A Selwyn Township man faces an impaired driving charge following a traffic stop on Thursday.

Around 8:30 p.m., Peterborough County OPP say, officers stopped a vehicle on Joseph Street in Ennismore, just north of Peterborough.

The driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol, OPP allege.

James Abraham, 65, of Selwyn Township, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired. Police said his blood alcohol concentration was 80-plus.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 30.

