Peterborough man charged with impaired driving, refusal to provide breath sample

A 60-year-old Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with impaired driving following a traffic stop earlier this month.

Peterborough Police Service say around 9 p.m. on March 17, an officer observed a vehicle allegedly travelling erratically in the area of Water and Langton streets. The officer conducted a traffic stop at Cumberland Avenue and Montcalm Drive.

Police say while talking with the driver, the officer detected an odour of an alcoholic beverage coming from the driver’s breath.

The man was arrested at the scene for impaired driving and transported to the police station.

Police allege that while at the station, the man refused to provide a breath sample.

As a result of the investigation, Camille Parent, 60, of Montcalm Drive, was charged with impaired driving and failure or refusal to comply with demand.

He was issued a 90-day automatic driver’s licence suspension and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on April 16.

