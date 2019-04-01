Second round of Manitoba campsite reservations begin
The second wave of reservations for Manitoba campgrounds has begun.
Thirteen campgrounds are now accepting reservations.
The province staggered its campsite reservations this year, saying it would make it easier for campers to book spots at multiple sites.
The full list of campgrounds accepting reservations:
- Winnipeg Beach
- Betula Lake
- Big Whiteshell
- Brereton Lake
- Caddy Lake
- Falcon Lake
- Nutimik Lake
- Opapiskaw Lake
- Otter Falls
- West Hawk Lake
- White lake
The province accepts bookings online, by phone, or in person in Winnipeg at their office at 200 Sauleauz Cres. from Monday to Friday.
