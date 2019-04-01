Second round of Manitoba campsite reservations begin

The second wave of reservations for Manitoba campgrounds has begun.

Thirteen campgrounds are now accepting reservations.

The province staggered its campsite reservations this year, saying it would make it easier for campers to book spots at multiple sites.

The full list of campgrounds accepting reservations:

Winnipeg Beach

Betula Lake

Big Whiteshell

Brereton Lake

Caddy Lake

Falcon Lake

Nutimik Lake

Opapiskaw Lake

Otter Falls

West Hawk Lake

White lake

The province accepts bookings online, by phone, or in person in Winnipeg at their office at 200 Sauleauz Cres. from Monday to Friday.