Traffic
April 1, 2019 7:59 am

Driver killed in crash on Symons Valley Road

By Online Reporter  Global News

Calgary police investigate a fatal crash on Symons Valley Road N.W. on Sunday, March 31, 2019.

Global News
A A

One man was killed in a collision in northwest Calgary on Sunday.

Emergency crews responded to Symons Valley Road N.W. just north of 144 Avenue N.W. at around 7 p.m.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene.

Officers are investigating whether speed or alcohol played a part in the crash.

Police closed down the area for several hours while they investigated.

READ MORE: ‘It is never a good idea to follow suspects’ warn RCMP after Ski-Doo theft

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
144 Avenue N.W.
Calgary fatal crash
Calgary Police Service
Calgary roads
Calgary Traffic
Calgary traffic fatal
Fatal Crash
Symons Valley Road N.W.

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.