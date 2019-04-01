Driver killed in crash on Symons Valley Road
One man was killed in a collision in northwest Calgary on Sunday.
Emergency crews responded to Symons Valley Road N.W. just north of 144 Avenue N.W. at around 7 p.m.
Police said the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene.
Officers are investigating whether speed or alcohol played a part in the crash.
Police closed down the area for several hours while they investigated.
