Driver killed in crash on Symons Valley Road

One man was killed in a collision in northwest Calgary on Sunday.

Emergency crews responded to Symons Valley Road N.W. just north of 144 Avenue N.W. at around 7 p.m.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene.

Officers are investigating whether speed or alcohol played a part in the crash.

Police closed down the area for several hours while they investigated.

