Saskatchewan Rush heading to NLL playoffs after win over Vancouver Warriors

The Saskatchewan Rush clinched a National Lacrosse League (NLL) playoff berth with a 12-9 win over the Vancouver Warriors on Saturday night.

The reigning NLL champions improved to 7-6 on the season with the win, good for second in the West Division. The Warriors dropped to 4-11.

“The first goal at the beginning of the season is to clinch a playoff spot,” said Rush forward Robert Church, who finished with four goals, including a first-quarter hat trick.

“Now we want to win more games, get as high in the standings as we can, and get a home playoff game because this is a tough place to play.”

The result also guaranteed a playoff berth for the Calgary Roughnecks (7-8).

Mark Matthews led the Rush with eight points (one goal, seven assists).

Keegan Bal led the Warriors with three goals.

The Rush travel next to Colorado for Saturday night’s game against the Mammoth.