OHL Roundup: Saturday, March 30, 2019

OSHAWA, Ont. – The Oshawa Generals are moving on in the Ontario Hockey League playoffs.

Kyle Keyser made 37 saves as the Generals beat the Peterborough Petes 4-2 on Saturday to take their first-round series in five games.

Anthony Salinitri potted the go-ahead goal at 18:07 of the second period for Oshawa while Serron Noel, Cole Resnick and Kyle MacLean also scored.

Noel’s goal came at 17:50 of the first, but he didn’t have much time to celebrate after getting ejected less than two minutes later for checking to the head.

Zach Gallant scored both goals for the Petes, who got 27 saves from Hunter Jones.

Oshawa was the last team to wrap up the first round and will face the Niagara IceDogs next, while the other Eastern Conference semifinal will see the Ottawa 67’s face the Sudbury Wolves.

In the west, it’ll be the London Knights against the Guelph Storm and Saginaw Spirit versus the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.

The OHL has yet to confirm when Round 2 will begin.